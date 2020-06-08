Self-driving vehicles may not be able to stop all wrecks with current design

A new study found self-driving vehicles may not be able to prevent every wreck.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked at 5,000 police-reported crashes from the National Motor Vehicle Crash Causation Survey. It includes accidents where at least one vehicle was towed away and emergency services were called to the scene.

What the data suggests is self-driving vehicles would only have been able to avoid a third of the crashes, which were due to perception errors or driver anticipation. To avoid the other two-thirds of the accidents, the vehicles would need to be designed and reprogrammed to prioritize safety over speed and driver convenience.