Security camera captures mountain lion prowling through front yard in Colorado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama is now one of just a handful of states to document a very rare, but severe allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The patient was administered the vaccine at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"It's rare, and places that are giving the vaccine are stocked with epinephrine, which is how you treat aphylactic reactions, and I would not hesitate to get a vaccine," said Dr. George Rutherford, an infectious disease expert at UCSF Medical Center.

The patient is the first person in Alabama, and only the sixth in the nation, to experience a severe allergic reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been administered to over 1,000,000 people.

"People who are less allergic and more allergic, I think they probably have equal risks of this very very rare complication," said Dr. Rutherford.

The rare symptoms described by Dr. Rutherford include a raised rash and shortness of breath similar to an asthma attack. All patients who take the vaccine are required to undergo a screen beforehand. In this case, the patient disclosed a history of anaphylaxis, but a risk assessment did not show any allergies to the vaccine's contents, so the patient decided to move ahead and take it. The Alabama Department of Public Health said proper safety protocols were followed.

"Monitoring was ongoing, and the staff members of Decatur Morgan Hospital were ready to intervene," said Dr. Karen Landers of The Alabama Department of Public Health.

Health experts, including Dr. Rutherford, said screenings represent one additional safety measure for a vaccine that has been tested and deemed safe by numerous independent bodies within the US health community. Rutherford added that people should be far more concerned about other, more common and serious threats to public health.

"Like COVID, as an example, and as we pass 325,000 deaths in the United States since February, I think that's what people need to be keeping in mind. This is what we're trying to prevent," said Dr. Rutherford.