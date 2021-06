HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A section of McCrary Road between Nance Road and Wall Triana Highway will be closed from 7 a.m., July 2 until 4 p.m. July 7 for drainage improvements.

Traffic will be detoured to Capshaw Road during work hours to avoid the construction area.

Residents will still have local access, and the road will be re-opened daily.

For more information on upcoming roadwork, visit their website here.