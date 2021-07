Timothy Cooper is charged with arson and murder in connection to an apartment fire in Jackson County on July 4.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an apartment fire in Section that took the life of an 80-year-old woman.

Timothy Michael Cooper, 55, of Section, was arrested on Friday and charged with arson and murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cooper is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $225,000 bond.