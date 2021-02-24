Section man arrested for criminally negligent homicide following deadly 2018 wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Section man was arrested Sunday on a grand jury indictment for criminally negligent homicide following a deadly wreck in November of 2018.

The report says the wreck happened on November 17, 2018, on Jackson County 19 near Jackson County 419, about five miles east of Section.

ALEA says 57-year-old Marty Alan Outlaw was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry that left the roadway and struck a tree. His passenger, 45-year-old Tina Marsee Gifford of Section, was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says Outlaw was injured and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ALEA troopers say speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Outlaw was arrested on Sunday, February 21 of 2021. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is pending trial, according to the report.