Secretary of State’s office gets money for masks, sanitizer at election locations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office has money to help counties their polling places safe and sanitary for upcoming elections.

Secretary of State John Merrill’s office said Wednesday afternoon it had received more than $6.4 million from the coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress. Merrill’s office said it would provide another $1.29 million.

The money will be used to reimburse counties for election preparation and expenses, including masks, gloves, disinfectant, hand sanitizer and professional cleaning services for polling locations.

The money will be available for election activities on July 14 and Nov. 3.

It will also be available for absentee election managers, for additional work that’s being caused by a lengthened absentee voting period, Merrill’s office said.