Secretary of State urges voters to submit absentee ballot soon to avoid postal service delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lawmakers are telling the U.S. Postal Service that delivery delays must be resolved before the November election, all while a large number of Americans are expected to vote by mail in just about 77 days.

Secretary of State John Merrill says he wants every Alabamian’s vote to count, and to plan early if you want to mail in your absentee ballot.

“Look, everybody knows the Post Office is one of the most inefficient and ineffective entities that exists at the national level,” said Merrill. “It is definitely the one that most people come in contact with on a daily basis.”

The Secretary adds that issues with the postal service are not new, and credits the problems for revising the absentee process.

“That’s why when we passed our legislation in 2019 to revise the absentee process, we enabled our voters to return their ballots by using FedEx, by using UPS, DHL, or other nationally or regionally recognized carriers because there are concerns,” he said.

Even with several options of carriers, Merrill says the only concerns his office has seen regarding voting, are associated with the absentee ballot process itself.

“We’ve had five convictions on voter fraud in the absentee area, and we’ve had three elections overturned and those have all been directly related to absentee participation,” said Merrill.

But if you’re worried about casting your vote in November, and are considering voting absentee, the Secretary says to not wait.

“Go ahead and apply for an absentee ballot now, to go ahead and let them vote through the absentee process now so they will not be concerned about whether or not their vote is actually counted for the candidate of their choice.”

An absentee ballot must be postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the absentee election manager no later than noon on election day.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the USPS on voter concerns. Debra J. Fetterly, the USPS Spokesperson for the Alabama District sent the following:

“The United States Postal Service is committed to fulfilling our role in the electoral process when public policy makers choose to utilize us as a part of their election system. We provide election officials who are mindful of our operational standards with a secure, efficient and effective means to enable citizens to participate in elections. We offer a powerful, national communications channel which enables candidates and interest groups to directly reach every home and business for the purpose of informing the public about the issues and policies at stake when they vote.



The Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner. We employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots. This includes close coordination and partnerships with election officials at the local and state levels. As we anticipate that many voters may choose to use the mail to participate in the upcoming elections due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting and will continue to proactively conduct outreach with state and local election officials and Secretaries of State so that they can make informed decisions and educate the public about what they can expect when using the mail to vote. As part of these outreach efforts, we will discuss our delivery processes and will consult with election officials about how they can design their mailings in a manner that comports with postal regulations, improves mailpiece visibility, and ensures efficient and cost-effective processing and delivery.



Customers who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail must understand their local jurisdiction’s requirements for timely submission of absentee ballots, including postmarking requirements. Voters must use First-Class Mail or an expedited level of service to return their completed ballots. In order to allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, and to facilitate timely receipt of completed ballots by election officials, the Postal Service strongly recommends that jurisdictions immediately communicate and advise voters to request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. The Postal Service recommends that domestic, non-military voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their state’s due date to allow for timely receipt by election officials. The Postal Service also recommends that voters contact local election officials for information about deadlines.



Additionally, it’s important to note that as a continuation of our ongoing outreach efforts aimed at educating all interested parties about the Postal Service’s mailing requirements and services in advance of the 2020 elections, we recently distributed a letter to local and state election officials and state party officials around the country that highlights key aspects of Election Mail delivery processes — and ways to help educate the public on what to expect when using the mail to vote (please see this link): https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2020/0529-usps-provides-recommendations-for-successful-2020-election-mail-season.pdf.



Also, we would emphasize that the letter to election officials was a follow-up to the more extensive 2020 Official Election Mail Kit (Kit 600), which was distributed to 11,500 election officials in March. In addition, we will be sending a letter in the near term to election officials in states that have deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots that under our reading of their election laws appear to be incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.



Further, the Postal Service’s financial condition is not going to impact our ability to process and deliver election and political mail. The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our network is designed to handle increases in volume and deliver that mail in a timely manner. Additionally, the Postal Service has long-standing processes to align workforce to workload, including contingencies to respond to events like the COVID-19 pandemic. The Postal Service maintains steady communications with mailers during events that require specific responses and advises residential customers and business mailers with regard to postal facility disruptions that may impact delivery in an affected area via its USPS Service Alerts webpage at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.



The Postal Service has continued and will continue to serve its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through the delivery of not only Election Mail, but also medicine, essential consumer staples, benefit checks, and important information. For information about how the Postal Service is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, please see: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/covid-19/.”

If a voter choosing to submit an absentee ballot does not feel comfortable mailing the ballot, they can drop them off in person.