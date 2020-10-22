Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabama voting system hasn’t been violated, hacked

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Federal law enforcement agencies have reported countries like Russia and Iran are attempting to interfere in the U.S. elections which are 12 days away.

Federal officials said voter registration and other materials may have been obtained and the New York Times reported Thursday Russian hackers have breached some state and local computer networks.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expressed confidence in the security of the state’s voting and voter registration systems. He said federal authorities are also actively supporting state efforts.

“You need to know no vulnerabilities were exposed in Alabama,” Merrill told News 19 Thursday. “No violations, no penetrations have occurred at any level that would put us in a state of vulnerability. We continue to work well with our public and private partners to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect the integrity of the process and the information that is entrusted to us by our constituents from all across the state of Alabama.

“All 3,692,163 registered voters in Alabama need to know that their information is secure with us. As we continue to work with the National Guard, the Department of Homeland Security, Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other public partners to make sure we’re doing everything we can.

“Our relationship is increased in a positive way, exponentially, because their interest in making sure our needs are met and that we’re able to do everything that we have to do to provide security for our people in the area of elections, they’re bending over backward.”

Merrill said the state didn’t see similar levels of support in 2016.

Voters who have concerns about election problems or suspected interference are advised to reach out to officials, including your local sheriff or probate judge. The Secretary of State’s office can be reached at 334-242-7200, and the Department of Justice Election Officer for the Northern District of Alabama can be reached at 205-244-2001.