Secret Service releases list of items prohibited from upcoming Trump appearance in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Former President Donald Trump will visit Cullman this weekend.
Trump is set to speak at an Alabama GOP event on August 21 at York Family Farm after a day of festivities.
All attendees are asked and highly encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering while going through the Secret Service security screening checkpoint area. Social distancing will not be available at the event.
The following items are PROHIBITED from the event:
- Aerosols
- Ammunition
- Animals (other than service/guide animals)
- Backpacks, bags exceeding size restrictions
- Bicycles
- Balloons
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal, or metal containers
- Knives (of any kind)
- Laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Packages
- Selfie sticks
- Structures
- Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x ¼”)
- Supports for signs/placards
- Toy guns
- Recreational motorized mobility devices
- Weapons of any kind
- Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards