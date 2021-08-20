Secret Service releases list of items prohibited from upcoming Trump appearance in Cullman

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

CULLMAN, Ala. – Former President Donald Trump will visit Cullman this weekend.

Trump is set to speak at an Alabama GOP event on August 21 at York Family Farm after a day of festivities.

All attendees are asked and highly encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering while going through the Secret Service security screening checkpoint area. Social distancing will not be available at the event.

The following items are PROHIBITED from the event:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals (other than service/guide animals)

Backpacks, bags exceeding size restrictions

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Knives (of any kind)

Laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Packages

Selfie sticks

Structures

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x ¼”)

Supports for signs/placards

Toy guns

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards