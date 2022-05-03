UPDATE: DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Daphne Police said was secretly recording his co-workers in an employee bathroom has bonded out of the Baldwin County Jail.

Gregory Turner, 28, was arrested Monday after the discovery of a tiny camera in the employee restroom at a Daphne business.





“An employee there went to the men’s room and thought he saw something odd, a pen that was out of place, so he picked it up and examined it and determined it was a camera,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy. After turning it over to the police, it was pretty easy to determine who put the pen there, according to Vannoy. “When it was turned on it was actually recording him placing the camera where he wanted it.”

Turner allegedly told police in a statement that he planned to post the videos on his OnlyFans account, a website where subscribers pay to view content. At this point in the investigation, police don’t believe any of the videos recorded on the pen camera ever made it online. “We have reason to believe that because of how the camera is manufactured that it wasn’t accessed prior to us finding it,” said Vannoy.

In a day and age when cameras are almost everywhere, the one place they are still off-limits is a bathroom. “Unfortunately some people use technology in bad ways and this is what we get from it,” said Vannoy. Turner was arrested and charged with four felonies, one for each victim recorded on that tiny little camera.

There is the potential for more charges. Police are looking at Turner’s laptop, external hard drive and cell phone for any other illegal recordings.

Pen Camera used in employee Bathroom

Police have not released the name of the business. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.