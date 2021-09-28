Second suspect charged in fatal Decatur apartment shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – According to the Decatur Police Department, a second person involved in the fatal shooting of a Decatur man has been charged with capital murder.

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth Texas was developed as a suspect in Fossett’s death. On August 27, Edmond was located by U.S. Marshals in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 26, she was extradited to Decatur and charged with capital murder, and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Acadia Drive in Decatur on July 13, 2021. Rodney Fosset was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Fosset died from his injuries on August 5.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd was arrested in connection to Fossett’s death on August 6. He was located by U.S. Marshals in Tarrant County, Texas. Officials extradited Boyd to Decatur and charged him with capital murder. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

Boyd had a preliminary hearing in Morgan County on September 8, where his case was bound over to a grand jury.

