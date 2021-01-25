Second suspect arrested in Decatur house shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — Police have charged a second person in connection with a shooting at a Decatur home late last year.

Kimani Paul Wynter, 20, of Decatur, was arrested Friday on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into a vehicle.

Wynter and Shane Bradley Arnold, 20, are accused of shooting a vehicle and a residence in the 1100 block of London Place SW on Nov. 4. There was someone in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police arrested Arnold about a week after the shooting on the same charges. They said they expect to make more arrests in the case.

Wynter’s bond was set at $22,500.