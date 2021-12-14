Second runway reopened at Huntsville International Airport

Just in time for the holiday travel rush, Huntsville International Airport reopened its second runway.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just in time for the holiday travel rush, Huntsville International Airport says it has officially reopened its second runway.

Following a year-long renovation project, the 18R/36L “West” Runway welcomed air traffic once again in late November. The 25-year-old runway pavement received some much-needed resurfacing and the decades-old incandescent lighting lining the strip was replaced. In total, 759 lights were replaced the LED fixtures, and almost 50 miles of new wiring was replaced.

The multimillion-dollar project included a four-inch mill and overlay of full-strength runway and connector taxiway asphalt pavement and a two-inch mill and overlay of the inner 27 feet of runway shoulder. The West Runway runs 12,600 feet in length and is the second-longest in the Southeast U.S. It originally opened in 1967.

Both blast pads, connector taxiway shoulders, and the outer runway shoulders received an asphalt rejuvenation treatment to extend the useful life of the pavements, originally constructed in 2012.

“The new surface will extend the useful life of the runway for an additional 20 to 25 years,” Tucker said, “Converting from incandescent to LED lighting will reduce energy consumption and save electricity costs.”

According to a press release from the Huntsville International Airport, the design, construction and administration for this project were funded by a $23.5 million grant received by the Port of Huntsville through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.