Second responding officer’s bodycam conveys initial reactions following Darby shooting

WARNING: The video contains violent images of a man being shot. View at your own discretion.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When News 19 received bodycam footage from the fatal shooting of Jeffery Parker, we brought you the perspectives of the two officers mentioned most often during William Darby’s murder trial: Darby himself and first responding officer Genisha Pegues.

But the footage from the second officer on the scene, Justin Beckles, shows both Darby and Pegues’ initial reactions to the events. Something we saw very little of in court.

News 19 is still processing Beckles’ body camera video in its entirety.