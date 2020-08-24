Second power outage hits large portion of Madison County

UPDATE: In a noon statement, Huntsville Utilities said crews were at the northwestern distribution substation attempting to restore power to northern Madison County.

Crews tried three times, but each time, power was interrupted again.

Here is an update on the power outage impacting the northern part of Madison County. pic.twitter.com/bxFHhgEGXH — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 24, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said yet another outage occurred across large portions of Madison County late Monday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m., power was out to several thousand customers across the county, clustered in the Merdianville/Hazel Green area, as well as west Madison County neighborhoods such as Capshaw, Harvest, Research Park, and Village of Providence. This is the same area impacted by a power outage late Sunday night.

HU said crews were on the way to resolve the outage.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in northern Madison County. This is the same area that was impacted by a distribution substation issue last night. Crews are working to determine the cause and restore service as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/LIengtc403 — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 24, 2020