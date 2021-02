LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A second person has died after a wreck last week, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said Wednesday.

Kirby Toney Watkins, 67, of Elkmont, died Tuesday, troopers said.

Watkins was a passenger in a truck driven by Kimberly Michelle Carter, 52, when the truck ran off Sandlin Road near Fain Road and flipped over in a ditch on Feb. 2. Carter died at the scene.

Troopers said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They are still investigating.