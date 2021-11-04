Second man arrested for 2020 armed burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Another man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary that happened in the summer of 2020.

According to Decatur Police, 24-year-old Montrice Terrell Porter from Decatur was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary in connection with a case from July 2020.

Officials said on July 23, 2020, Decatur Police were called to the 1900-block of Locust Street where a victim told them two masked men entered his home with handguns, held him at gunpoint and stole from him.

Decatur Police said VICE/Narcotics investigators arrested one suspect, Aundra Marcell Garth Jr. on September 4, 2020. He was charged with first-degree burglary and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Porter has also been booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.