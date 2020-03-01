Second Madison County Schools teacher arrested for sexual misconduct in less than a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - An elementary school teacher with the Madison County School District is now facing charges of engaging in a sex act with a student.

Catherine Lynn Coffey (Photo: Madison County Jail)

Catherine Lynn Coffey, 22, is charged with two felony counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19 – one a Class B and one a Class C felony.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the alleged offenses occurred between August and December of 2019.

Coffey is listed in the Madison County Elementary School directory. According to the school's website, Coffey is a resource teacher.

The Madison County School System issued the following statement to WHNT News 19:

"The individual in question is an employee of our school system and she has been placed on Administrative Leave. We are cooperating with the Madison County Sheriff's Department and since this is an active investigation, all other questions should be directed toward the Madison County Sheriff's Department."

This is the second time in less than a year that a teacher from the Madison County School System has been arrested on similar charges.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates (Photo: Madison County Jail)

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, 23, was a teacher at Madison County High School.

Bates was arrested in April of 2019 on charges including sexting and having sexual contact with students. She had recently resigned at the time of her arrest.

Bates pleaded guilty in January of 2020 to one count of engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of having sexual contact with a student, and 3 counts of distributing obscene material to a student.

She was sentenced to three years of probation and was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Madison County School System on Saturday for comment about the fact that this is the second school year in a row where a teacher has been arrested for sexual contact with a student.

The school system said they would not be issuing any other comments at this time.