Second fund set up for injured Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator, who leaves for transplant operation Monday

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on an injured investigator Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Investigator Caleb Brooks, who was gored by his family’s bull last week, will head to Cleveland for a transplant operation Monday, and his family will be joining him in Ohio for the operation and recovery.

In addition to a previously announced GoFundMe campaign, which had raised $27,000 Saturday afternoon, a second fund has been set up for the family.

You can donate to the Caleb Brooks Donation Fund at any Redstone Federal Credit Union location.

A Facebook group, Our Story #Praying4Brooks, has also been set up by Brooks’s family to keep well-wishers and prayer warriors updated.