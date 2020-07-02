Second COVID-19 outbreak hits Bryant-Denny construction project

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – At least 35 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation project. Our news partners at AL.com spoke with workers on the job site that wanted to remain anonymous.

This is the second wave of positive cases that has developed at the Bryant-Denny Stadium job site.

The Bryant-Denny Stadium project has only been shut down briefly despite dozens of positive coronavirus cases. Work was suspended (1½ days) for an OSHA investigation when a steel beam fell and injured two workers. The site also was shut down for about a day when workers first began testing positive for COVID-19 in May.