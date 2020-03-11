Second body found in search for missing boaters on Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Hardin County Fire Department recovered a second unidentified body of a missing boater from the Tennessee River Wednesday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said search crews recovered a body around 8:00 a.m. around Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River.

The second body was recovered within one mile of the first missing boater recovered yesterday.

Both unidentified bodies were recovered approximately nine miles from Pickwick Dam, where 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were last seen on a boat Feb. 22.

The 20-foot bass boat went through the dam’s floodgates, officials said. The three were reported missing the next day when they failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.