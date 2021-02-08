Second arrest made in Florence murder

FLORENCE, Ala. — A second man wanted for a 2020 murder has been arrested, Florence police said Monday.

Clifton Bernard Rowell, 29, turned himself in at the Lauderdale County Detention Center Saturday, police said. He is charged with murder and burglary.

Police had been looking for Rowell and Jahleal Jarmon after a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted the two for the murder of Reginald Jackie Watkins II on Feb. 26, 2020. Watkins was shot and killed at a home on Carver Court.

Jarmon turned himself in last week, police said.

Rowell is being held without bond because of parole violations, according to police.