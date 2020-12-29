Second annual “Operation Christmas Clean Up” Jan. 9 in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Operation Christmas Clean Up is returning this year to help the community recycle their Christmas waste.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in coordination with the City of Huntsville, Madison County, the City of Madison and Operation Green Team are hosting this recycling event for the second time on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Residents can recycle their flattened and broken-down cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics. Live Christmas trees can also be recycled, residents must remove all lights and ornaments beforehand.

Items that will not be accepted include artificial trees, wrapping paper and packaging materials (Styrofoam, plastic).

“We’re excited to work alongside our local partners to bring this recycling opportunity to area residents the second year in a row,” said John “Doc” Holladay, Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville. “After seeing the high amount of participation last year, we knew we needed to continue this tradition.”

This year the event will be held at 2 separate locations from 8am until 1pm.

The Huntsville location will be at Joe Davis Stadium (3125 Leeman Ferry Road) while the Madison location will be located at the Madison City Schools Stadium (211 Celtic Drive).

This will be the only opportunity to recycle Christmas trees in the City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County. In case pf rain, the event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, January 16.