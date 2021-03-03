SEC Gymnastics Championships coming to VBC March 20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tickets are now available for the 2021 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Gymnastics Championships in Huntsville.

The championships are scheduled for March 20, 2021, at the Von Braun Center (VBC) Propst Arena. This is the first time Huntsville will host the SEC Gymnastics Championships, according to organizers.

The 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships will include eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including: University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, Auburn University, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, and University of Missouri.

“We are honored to step up and host the SEC Gymnastics Championships in Huntsville,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We promise participants will find a high-caliber venue and a welcoming community, and we look forward to seeing this outstanding competition in the Rocket City.”

Tickets –

There will be two sessions of the Championships – one beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT and the second session beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT followed by an awards ceremony.

Organizers say one ticket will include access to both sessions throughout the day.

Tickets are available in Dual Session Packages (one purchase for both sessions) and range from $24 to $38 (additional fees may apply). The remaining Single Session Tickets will be available on Monday, March 15 and will range from $17 to $24.

For more information about the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championships and to purchase tickets, visit www.vonbrauncenter.com or call 256.533.1953.

The capacity inside the VBC is limited to accommodate for social-distancing, with seating separated into Pod groupings. Facemasks will also be required to enter the facility.