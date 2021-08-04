‘Seasoned’ citizens can rock out on the drumline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Drumline Percussion and Performing Arts Center is offering a free drumming class for senior citizens every first Wednesday of the month.

Participants can live out their dreams of being a rock star for one hour in the Gran Masters Drum Class, starting at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To ensure social distancing the facility is asking for participants to register here or call at (256) 430-5566. The facility is also requiring masks while taking the class, if you happen to forget yours, they will provide you with one.

If you rock out too hard, earplugs are also available.

The facility is located at Huntsville Drumline, 1800 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816.