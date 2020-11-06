Department of Labor to protect seasonal workers during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Even amid a pandemic the holidays are on their way, and with that, many businesses will be hiring seasonal workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor made some changes to protect seasonal workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Typically an employee has to work for an employer for a full year before they are able to qualify for the family and medical leave act.

But, because of the family’s first coronavirus response act, workers only have to be employed 30 days before they are eligible for FMLA.

Under FMLA certain employers must provide up to 80 hours of paid sick leave to employees who need to take time off of work due to reasons related to Covid-19.

The Department of Labor’s website says some of those reasons include:

If the employee or someone they care for is being asked to quarantine.

If the employee has covid-19 symptoms and is seeking medical attention.

Or if the employee is caring for a child whose school or daycare center is shut down due to covid-19.

News 19 spoke with local employment attorney Robert Lockwood who says if a worker is making a request it is important for them to provide proof.

“The primary thing you need to have is really a diagnosis of COVID or orders from a health care professional to stay at home pending diagnosis. So really the main thing you need to do is provide your employer with a note from your doctor and a request to receive paid leave under the act,” said Lockwood.

Lockwood says it is important for employers to know their obligations and rights as well.

For more information on employee rights visit the U.S. Department of Labors website.

For Employers with questions you can visit the OSHA website.

If you would like to contact Robert Lockwood for legal help you can visit his website or call him at (256) 533-0202.