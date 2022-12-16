DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.

Public Information Officer Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said 42-year-old Adam Johnson Atkins was taken into custody after a large amount of a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, was found in his possession.

The MCSO says that the MCDEU along with the Criminal Investigations Division executed the search warrant on a home on Monterey Dr. Southwest in Decatur. That warrant was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Adam Johnson Atkins (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

While at the home, officers say they found Atkins with a “large quantity of crystal-like substance” that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found him with drug paraphernalia.

Atkins was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

He is being held on a $10,300 bond.