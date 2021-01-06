Search warrant leads to arrest of 3 in Hartselle on drug charges

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Many tips and complaints from residents helped the Morgan County Sheriff’s office take action.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit searched a home in Hartselle with a warrant on Tuesday. Agents found quantities of heroin, meth, and other drug paraphernalia inside of the home.

Jamie Rae Adkins, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, loitering in a drug house, and had 2 previous warrants for failure to appear – domestic violence 3rd degree. Her bond is pending.

Kimberly Dawn Wolff, 43, was charge with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $1300.

Jason Dale Tice, 40, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, controlled substance – heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has not been granted bond.

