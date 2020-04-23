Search underway for two missing hikers on the Walls of Jericho trail in Jackson County, sheriff says

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a search is underway after two people went missing on the Walls of Jericho trail near the state line.

The sheriff’s office says the man and woman were reported missing Wednesday. They say the family believes they went to the trail to take photos. The sheriff says the man’s car connected was located through OnStar near the Walls of Jericho.

An ALEA helicopter is searching the area now.

Jackson County Rescue squad, Hytop Fire Squad, and sheriff’s office searched yesterday but couldn’t find anyone.

It is unknown if they are even down there.