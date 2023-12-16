SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – – – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says an individual went missing in the water near Goose Pond Resort in Scottsboro Saturday morning.

ALEA says an individual was duck hunting around 8AM Saturday on Lake Guntersville near Goose Pond Resort.

While duck hunting, ALEA says the individual’s kayak capsized causing the individual to go beneath the water and never resurface.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, Officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation, and Natural Resources (ADCNR) along with the Scottsboro and Jackson County Rescue Squads immediately launched a search for the missing hunter.

ALEA says the hunter has not been located.

ALEA says the search effort will continue and ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers will also continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.