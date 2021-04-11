Search underway for missing 91-year-old Sylacauga woman

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police department is asking for help finding a 91-year-old woman who went missing late Saturday night.

Ethel Lee Smith has been described as a black woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. She was wearing a burgundy shirt with white stripes, gray jogging pants, and mismatched shoes in Sylacauga.

If anyone has any information about where she may be they are asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-761-1556.