LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are on a manhunt in Limestone County after a subject ran from law enforcement and bailed out of his vehicle.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, the subject bailed out of their vehicle on Beech Fork Lane, which is just off Poplar Point Road near Wheeler Lake.

Officers with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are in the area of Beech Fork Lane, Batts Road and Friend Road searching for the subject, McLaughlin said.

Officials advise all residents in the area to stay inside while the search continues.

News 19 will continue to update you here as we learn more.