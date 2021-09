DANVILLE, Ala. – Officials are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl from the Danville area.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Alley Grace Mims was last seen in the area of Hunter Lane and Blankenship Road in Danville after school on Wednesday. Her hair has blue/purple tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Dickson at 256-309-1584 or Morgan County 911 at 26-350-4613.