WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – The search continues for a Madison woman who went missing while diving in the Gulf Shore in Florida Sunday morning.

Authorities identified the diver as 34-year-old Marie Kaas.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call before noon about a diver who had not resurfaced approximately three miles due south of Grayton Beach.

The sheriff’s office said their dive team is no longer in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search by boat and aircraft.