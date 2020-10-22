Search and rescue underway for two women in Bankhead National Forest News by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Oct 21, 2020 / 10:15 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 21, 2020 / 10:15 PM CDT Multiple agencies are working together to search for two women in Bankhead National Forest. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that the search includes ground teams and aviation support from the ALEA Aviation Unit. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction