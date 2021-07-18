Scottsboro VFW celebrates 75th Anniversary

SCOTTSBORO — This weekend marked a major milestone for veterans of Scottsboro’s VFW Post 6073. A celebration was held marking the Post’s 75th anniversary.



Members were treated to a catered reception with plenty of cake and refreshments. The attendee list included a 102 year old navy nurse who served back in World War II.

The post has been credited with spearheading the fundraising and construction of The Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County. The VFW also acts as a much needed support system for veterans in the community.



“We can go and talk to guys who have been through what we’ve been through and you don’t have to tell them what you’ve been through, you can just explain it, and you just know,” said Nathan Green, Scottsboro VFW 6073 Post Commander.



The Scottsboro VFW Post first received its charter back in 1946 in honor the area’s fallen soldiers.