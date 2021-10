SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Comfort Care Hospice in Scottsboro will host a “Walk to Defeat ALS” next weekend.

The walk will be held on Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Square in Scottsboro.

The event will feature door prizes, family-baked goods, music, and entertainment. The actual walk in memory and honor of ALS victims begins at 10 a.m.

Contact Tammy Little Haynes at 256-609-5423 for more information.