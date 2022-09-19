SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A community concert on Saturday will benefit the Jackson County Relay for Life and a local woman battling breast cancer. The “End of Summer Benefit Concert” will feature local bands, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.

“We thought it would be a great idea to involve someone in the community instead of just doing a general, hey we are going to do this for cancer. We wanted to do something that gave back to someone in Jackson County,” says organizer Amanda Crawford.

Organizers say half of the money will go to the Jackson County Relay for Life. The other half will go to the Hembree Family for Jennifer Hembree’s cancer treatments.

“The way she holds her head up and the way that she goes out of her way to help other people struggling with this disease is just, to me amazing,” says Amanda Crawford.

The benefit concert idea first came from a local group of musicians, The Muddy Water Band wanted to give back to the community.

“It hits home because I know when we were going through it with my dad every little bit helped tremendously,” says Matthew Anderson.

The concert is free, but organizers hope people will donate to the cause.

“Enjoy some great music, have some great food. And support someone who has meant a lot to our community,” says Crawford.

The “End of Summer” benefit concert will be at Veterans Park baseball fields in Scottsboro from 2 to 7 pm on Saturday. There will be arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.

It’s a free event with donations welcome. All you need to bring is a blanket or lawn chairs for seating.