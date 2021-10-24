Scottsboro to celebrate all Halloween activities on Oct. 30

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The City of Scottsboro will host all of its Halloween activities on Saturday, October 30.

According to a news release from Main Street Scottsboro, the decision will be in coordination with other local Halloween festivities and scheduled events.

City-sponsored events this year will include:

Halloween on the Square: A vendor market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scottsboro Parks and Recreation Halloween Festival: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Halloween on the Square Trunk-R-Treat: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Katie Kirkland at 256-912-0520 or kkirkland@cityofscottsboro.com.