Scottsboro Schools continues mandatory masking

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro Schools Superintendent Amy Childress says full compliance with health leaders, especially on masks, is a must until its COVID-19 cases are finally just part of the history books.

Mask-wearing in the district was only optional until August 25, when counts just got too high too fast.

“We take a look at that each day, but as we started to see those numbers begin to elevate, then our board decided that we would go back into the mandate,” Childress said.

It was extended at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

That night the board also approved a near-future plan for virtual learning on a long term basis for some parents who don’t want to risk their child bringing home the virus at any time.

“Now given the circumstances that exist, they may be rethinking (keeping their kids at school in-person),” Childress said. “So we want to give students an opportunity and their parents to maybe rethink and make a different decision.”

Childress – only in her first month on the job – admits there is still a long way to go for the district to officially beat the pandemic.

“Regardless of whether I am four weeks in or whether I’ve been doing this for four years, we all find ourselves in the same place.”