Scottsboro residents react to state-wide mask order

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – With a statewide mask order set to go into effect on Thursday, North Alabama residents are weighing in with their opinions about the policy.

“We’re trying to stock up as much as possible,” said Phyllis Collins of Scottsboro.

Collins runs a small mask retail business and has been stocking up on extra masks to keep up with demand.

“We’re getting them from all the sources we can, wherever we can,” Collins added.

Unlike neighboring Madison County, Jackson County has yet to require masks. The new order is welcome news for Bedford Davis of Huntsville.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. We need to do something to slow this virus down.”

Another shopper, Lauren Hawkins agreed.

“It protects others more than anything from you because you never know where you’ve been or what you’ve contracted.”

But statewide not everyone has been happy about the mask order. Some have argued that the order is an infringement on residents civil liberties. It is a notion that Davis disagrees with.

“Well the way that I look at that is, it’s the same thing as the use of the seatbelt or the bike helmet. These are all things that were put in place protect us, and this is the way I look at the wearing of the masks.”

The statewide mask order goes into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the governor says it will remain in place until at least July 31.