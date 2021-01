SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Police are asking for help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Maria Andres Pedro, 34, was last seen Jan. 4, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.

Pedro is 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the police department at 256-574-4468 extension 354.