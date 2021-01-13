Scottsboro police identify suspect in Zaxby’s shooting, standoff

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Police have identified a man who they said shot his former restaurant manager before police found his body in his burning home.

Scottsboro police did not release a cause of death Wednesday afternoon for the suspect, identified as Randy William Atchley, 31.

Police said Atchley shot his former manager at the Zaxby’s on John T. Reid Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the manager went outside. The manager, who police have not identified, is still in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.

According to police, Atchley barricaded himself inside his trailer at K&K Trailer Park on Veterans Drive after officers contacted him. Around 3 a.m., officers said Atchley set the trailer on fire and refused to come out.

Firefighters were unable to put out the fire because gunshots were fired from inside the home, police said. Atchley’s body was found later inside the home.

His body has been sent to the state forensics lab for examination.

Police said they have not determined a motive for the shooting. The shooting and fire are still under investigation.