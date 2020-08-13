Scottsboro police charge woman with using fraudulent prescriptions

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A Scottsboro woman was arrested on charges that she used someone else’s identity to get prescriptions, police said Thursday.

Alison Small Tucker, 37, turned herself in Wednesday warrants for identity theft and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.

Scottsboro police said Tucker used fraudulent prescriptions. They did not say what drugs she’s accused of using them for.

Tucker was released from the Jackson County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Police said they are still investigating the case.