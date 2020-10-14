Scottsboro man charged with manslaughter for cyclist’s death

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A Scottsboro man has been indicted for an April wreck that left a cyclist dead.

Jason Michael Ferguson, 45, was booked into the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning on charges of manslaughter and marijuana possession.

Ferguson’s charged in connection with the death of Roald Joseph Richard, 53, on April 5.

Scottsboro police said Ferguson hit Richard on Alabama Highway 79 near Owens Drive.

Ferguson was released from jail about three hours after his arrest on $25,300 bond, according to jail records.