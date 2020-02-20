Scottsboro man charged with machete attack on brother

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A Scottsboro man was arrested after police said he attacked his brother with a machete.

Vaughn Hodges, 44, was charged with second-degree assault.

Officers responded to Perry Street Wednesday in reference to a fight in progress. When authorities arrived, they said they found Bryan Hodges, 55, with large cuts to his head. He was taken to Highlands Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vaughn Hodges was later arrested and transferred to the Jackson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.