Scottsboro man charged with catalytic converter theft in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Scottsboro man is facing charges after authorities said they caught him in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a truck.

Roger Eugene Rich, 53, is accused of stealing a catalytic converter at the Snug Harbor boat launch Sept. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, a sergeant patrolling in the area saw Rich’s legs sticking out from under a truck at the boat launch. Rich had a battery-powered saw and a catalytic converter that was taken from the truck he was under, authorities said.

At the time he was arrested, Rich was out of the Jackson County Jail on bond for previous catalytic converter thefts, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marshall and Jackson counties have had a rash of catalytic converter thefts. The devices are stolen from vehicles and sold for several hundred dollars each because of the precious metals they contain, they said.

Rich was being held in the Marshall County Jail on charges of burglar’s tools possession, breaking and entering a vehicle, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $4,500.