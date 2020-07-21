Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Center leaders break ground for new addition

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Center and city leaders broke ground a new 3,000 square foot addition Monday morning.

The addition, which will connect to the Brown-Proctor house and sit just behind it, will include a large exhibit hall to display exhibits, demonstrations, and cultural and social activities.

It will also have a new kitchen, bathrooms, and storage.

There is limited space in the current museum, and it is not fully handicapped accessible.

This will be the only expansion to the museum since the Brown-Proctor house was purchased by the Scottsboro Museum Commission in 1981.

Construction of the $750,000 to $800,000 addition is expected to be finished spring 2021.

Officials said around 10,000 to 12,000 people visit the Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Center each year.