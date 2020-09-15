Scottsboro interim police chief returns to work after boating under the influence arrest

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The City of Scottsboro confirmed its interim police chief returned to work Monday after his arrest earlier this month.

Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer was booked into the Marshall County Jail Saturday, September 5 on a charge of operating a vessel under the influence. He was released the next day on a $1,500 bond, according to the jail website.

Latimer was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department Facebook page, Latimer was appointed interim police chief on June 1.