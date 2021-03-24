Scottsboro HR director arrested for DUI

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The human resources director for the city of Scottsboro was arrested Tuesday evening for driving under the influence.

Scottsboro police said Erin Green was arrested just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Woodscove Road. Green was charged with DUI and violation of the open container law.

Police did not elaborate on circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said he was aware of the arrest but did not have any other information.

“At this point, I do not have all of the details and I am unable to provide any additional information,” McCamy said in a statement. “This will be handled exactly as any other similar issue.”